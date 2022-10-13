WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding arrest warrants charging him with kidnapping and domestic violence.

Dominick Vincent Falsitta, 21, was arrested at his home on Bellview Way in Seneca and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Falsitta is accused of assaulting a woman on Highlands Highway after an argument. Falsitta allegedly forced the victim into his vehicle and continued to assault her.

An investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began Tuesday afternoon after the victim contacted 911.