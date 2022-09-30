WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested on Thursday on multiple property crime charges.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Trey Whitworth, 36, has outstanding arrest warrants.



Whitworth has been charged with four counts each of second degree burglary and petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny and one count each of first degree burglary and breaking into a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with breaking into a building at an address on Dickard Road near Seneca.

Deputies stated that Whitworth broke into businesses and vehicles throughout the month of September.

Whitworth allegedly stole antique car parts, tools, a utility trailer, a road bike, chainsaws, and a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

Whitworth is in jail on a combined $175,000 bond.