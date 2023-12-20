OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested one man in connection with two separate investigations.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Melvin Miller Jr., 25, of Seneca, is being held on a $441,345 bond after he was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges.

Miller Jr. was arrested at a hotel in Spartanburg County by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Agents also reportedly detained a 17-year-old at the same hotel on charges related to the investigations.

One of the investigations into Miller Jr. involved an armed robbery on Sitton Mill Road. According to the sheriff’s office, Miller Jr., armed with a gun, broke into a home and stole more than $100,000 in cash, two guns and a safe.

The other investigation involved an alleged pursuit involving Miller Jr. and a sheriff’s deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, on December 13, a deputy attempted to stop Miller Jr. after he was seen speeding on Friendship Road. Miller Jr. reportedly passed multiple cars on a double yellow line while speeding, and the deputy stopped pursuing him as a safety precaution.

According to warrants, Miller Jr. was driving with a suspended license, and a search of his vehicle produced an open bottle of liquor. He is also charged with grand larceny, burglary, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.