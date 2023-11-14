OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Lamar Ramey, 39, was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Ramey was arrested as part of an investigation into a Tuesday morning shooting on Red Bird Lane near Campbell Town Road and Seneca.

The victim of the shooting reportedly told investigators they’d gotten into an argument with Ramey over stolen items and money Ramey reportedly owed the victim.

Over the course of the argument, Ramey allegedly produced a pistol and fired one shot at the victim. The victim wasn’t hit and no injuries were reported in the shooting.

Ramey claimed the victim threw a brick and hit the top of Ramey’s building. Deputies said they did not locate a brick on Ramey’s property while looking for evidence.

Ramey remains in the Oconee County jail pending a bond hearing.