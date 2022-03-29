OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Monday and faces several charges related to engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

26-year-old Jessie Dewayne Shook was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd degree

Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor

Six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd degree

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began February 27 when a family member of the victim made them aware of Shook having sexual relations with an underage teenager.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau determined that Shook had sex with the teenager between the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2021. Images exchanged between Shook and the teenager were also uncovered in the investigation.

Shook is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.