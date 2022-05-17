WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man on Monday and charged him with 16 counts of ‘Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor’.

30-year-old Lareeces Lorenzo Moon, of Seneca, turned himself in to authorities at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhall on Monday morning, and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that the investigation began with an investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in regards to incidents of indecent exposure in the Easley area. The Criminal Investigations Bureau also investigated and found that Moon engaged in inappropriate conversations with an Oconee County child that is now a teenager.

Deputies said that Moon had asked for, and received, photos of the victim in “sexually suggestive poses.” Arrest warrants state the incident happened between December 25, 2021 and March 14, 2022.

Moon received a $16,000 surety bond. Upon his release from jail, Moon will have to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his bond.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.