SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Scott Norman Christner, 59, of Seneca, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Law enforcement was notified by a middle school after an an anonymous call reported that a 5th grader had disclosed being sexually abused.

We previously reported that arrest warrants said Christner performed sexual acts on the child between October 2013 and June 2015 and recorded them using a hidden camera.

The report alleged that Christner assaulted the victim several times when she was 8 years old, the attorney general’s office said.

Judge Cordell Maddox sentenced Christner to 25 years in prison.