OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 70-year-old Seneca woman dies on Sunday following a collision on SC Highway 11, the Oconee County Coroner said.

According to a release from Coroner Karl E. Addis, the victim was identified as Aida Esther Rivera Ramos, 70, of Seneca.

The coroner’s report states that Ramos died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of SC Hwy 11 and Bearswamp Road around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

Ramos was pronounced dead shortly after at the hospital.