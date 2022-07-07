OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead around 4 p.m. by a family member.

The coroner’s office said they believe Popham may have died late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and it revealed that Popham died from manual strangulation, the coroner said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death at this time.