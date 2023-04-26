Sensory friendly bags will be available at Spring Fling. (Source: Spartanburg Parks)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – Sensory friendly kits will be available at Spring Fling for those who do not do well with crowds.

Spartanburg Parks and the City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation teamed up to provide sensory friendly kits. Inside the bag, there will be headphones and small toys.

The kits will be available at the Spartanburg Parks tent in the Broad Street parking lot.

The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Officials said you will need to leave your ID in exchange for the bag.