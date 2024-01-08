SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A serial burglar was arrested following a string of commercial burglaries throughout Spartanburg County during the month of December.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Desmond Moore, 34, of Boiling Springs was identified as the suspect responsible for multiple burglaries in the Boiling Springs, Inman and Westview areas of Spartanburg County.

The Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Unit used CCTV footage and other investigative means to identify Moore.

Reports stated that on January 3, investigators executed a search warrant on Moore’s motel room where they discovered stolen items from multiple burglaries and the clothes worn by Moore when the alleged crimes were committed.

Moore has been charged with the following:

23 counts of burglary

two counts of attempted burglary

four counts of safecracking

11 counts of larceny

two counts of malicious injury to a place of worship

Moore remains in custody after his bond was denied. He was out on bond for previous burglaries that the Spartanburg Police Department charged him for in November, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Mironenko at mmironenko@spartanburgcounty.org or 864-503-4599.