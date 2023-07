Jerry Lee Wise was arrested following a string of robberies on Spartanburg Co.(Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man suspected of several robberies in Spartanburg County has been arrested.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Lee Wise was arrested by the county’s property crimes unit on July 24.

Wise is accused of burglarizing at least six businesses along Asheville Highway near Hearon Circle throughout the month of July. He is being held on bond at the Spartanburg County Detention Center as the investigation continues.