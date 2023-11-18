SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Recent court filings show several families of victims killed by convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp have settled a lawsuit against Academy Sports.

Between 2003 and 2016, seven people were murdered by Kohlhepp. The lawsuit sought damages from Academy for selling weapons to the man who later provided them to Kohlhepp.

On November 6, 2003, a customer found four people shot dead inside Superbike Motorsports, a motorcycle shop in Chesnee. It was unsolved for years until August 31, 2016, a couple went missing after they went to remove brush from one of Kohlhepp’s properties. On November 3, authorities found Kala Brown chained to the wall inside a metal storage container on the property. Her boyfriend, Charles Carver, was found shot to death.

It was then that investigators could put missing pieces together, and some of the families of the victims got the answer they were dreading.

Carver’s family, along with the families of Meagan and Johnny Coxie, two others found buried at Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property, filed the Academy Sports lawsuit.

Dustin Lawson, who illegally supplied Kohlhepp with weapons, bought them at Academy. Online court filings show that the case is expected to go to court on November 20.