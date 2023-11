GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several aircraft were damaged in an early morning fire at the Greenville Downtown Airport.

According to officials at the Greenville Downtown Airport, the fire started around 3 a.m. in an aircraft hangar.

Officials said several aircrafts were damaged, but did not specific how many.

There were no reported injuries

