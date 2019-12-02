1  of  5
Closings
Several inches of snow expected in WNC mountains

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Areas of western North Carolina could see up to seven inches of snow and high winds as a storm rolls through the area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Swain, Mitchell, Madison, and Yancey Counties through 7:00am Tuesday.

Areas above 3,500 feet can expect to see three to seven inches of snow while the valleys could see one to three inches.

Winds could also gust as high as 45 miles per hour and may bring down trees and branches.

There are several school delays and closings as well. Click here for the full list.

