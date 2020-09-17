Several Upstate, WNC counties under flood advisories as TD Sally moves into the area

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Tropical Depression Sally will be moving through Georgia and South Carolina Thursday.

Our 7 Weather team said Sally will bring heavy rain and local flooding with 2-4 inches of rainfall throughout the day.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The highest rain totals will be south of the Upstate, closer to Columbia. The rain will come out this evening.

IMPACT IN THE AREA

Duke Energy reported 500 outages in Belton due to downed trees as of 9:20 a.m.

If you see any damage in the area, report it here.

