ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Numerous trees were uprooted Friday afternoon by a severe storm in Anderson County.

At least two homes were damaged when they were hit by falling trees.

A tree fell on a house and a vehicle in the area of Liberty Highway and Jim Smith Road.

Another tree fell on a home on Bowen Road near Highway 81.

There were numerous reports of trees down on roadways in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 without power in Anderson County following the afternoon storms.

The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area for the possibility of 60 mile per hour wind gusts and small hail.