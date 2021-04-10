Severe storms impact parts of Upstate, western NC Saturday night

(WSPA) – As Tornado Warnings went into effect throughout the Upstate and western North Carolina Saturday night, severe storms ripped through parts of the area taking down power lines and trees.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for Spartanburg County as well as McDowell and Rutherford Counties from about 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. Some streets in the Upstate were filled with debris and tree limbs due to the severe weather conditions.

A viewer video below from Mark Rogers shows a tree falling on the side of the road on Hwy 176 in front of First North Spartanburg Church.

Pictures below show power lines down on Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville.



Power lines down near Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville following severe storms Saturday night. (WSPA)

The National Weather Service confirmed they will conduct a storm survey on Sunday for areas near Seneca and Moore as well as Spartanburg County to determine whether a tornado did touch down in the Upstate.