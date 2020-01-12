Severe storms moving through the Upstate, WNC

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The entire 7News viewing area is under a tornado watch as severe storms move through.

While strong, straight-line wind will be the main threat from the line of storms, a brief tornado spin-up or two may occur.

There are numerous reports of trees down in areas of Oconee County, Henderson County, and several other counties in Western North Carolina.

Duke Energy is reporting thousands of power outages:

Henderson Co. – 5,238
Swain Co. – 2,926
Transylvania Co. – 2,240
Macon Co. – 1,833
Jackson Co. 1,669

Click here for a full list of power outages from Duke Energy.

