SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said the Upstate and western North Carolina could see some scattered severe storms Tuesday evening.

She said there could be some thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon, but the best change for severe storms will be between 4 – 8 p.m.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and the possibility of a tornado.

Temperatures for today will be in the 70s.