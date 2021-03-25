Severe storms possible Thursday evening in Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Strong to severe storms will be possible this evening for the Upstate and western North Carolina.

7 Weather’s Malachi Rodgers said a line of strong storms will pass through the area after 5 p.m.

The storm is moving northeast from the Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected. The biggest threat to the area will be gusty, damaging winds and lightening. Hail and isolated tornados could also be possible.

The largest possible threat is expected to be between 9-11 p.m.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s in the Upstate and in the upper 60s in the mountains.

