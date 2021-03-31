Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon in Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain will start to move into the Upstate and western North Carolina Wednesday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

7 Weather’s Malachi Rodgers said scattered showers are expected until about noon. Stronger storms will then move from Tennessee into western North Carolina and eventually into the Upstate.

Stronger thunderstorms are expected to move through the Upstate between 1-6 p.m.

Excessive rain is possible to for mountains. Flash flood warnings are in place for several WNC counties.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains and in the 70s in the Upstate.

After the rain moves out, temperatures are expected to drop about 20 degrees. Thursday temperature highs are expected to be in the upper 40s or low 50s.

