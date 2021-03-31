Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon in Upstate, WNC

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain will start to move into the Upstate and western North Carolina Wednesday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

7 Weather’s Malachi Rodgers said scattered showers are expected until about noon. Stronger storms will then move from Tennessee into western North Carolina and eventually into the Upstate.

Stronger thunderstorms are expected to move through the Upstate between 1-6 p.m.

Excessive rain is possible to for mountains. Flash flood warnings are in place for several WNC counties.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains and in the 70s in the Upstate.

After the rain moves out, temperatures are expected to drop about 20 degrees. Thursday temperature highs are expected to be in the upper 40s or low 50s.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store