GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament was delayed Friday evening due to severe weather in Greenville.

The tournament is being held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.

The delay happened during the quarterfinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

According to the SEC, high winds during the storm caused a damper to open in an exhaust fan on the roof, which allowed water to fall onto the court.

The game was paused and teams moved to the locker room until the storm passed.

The game resumed just after 7:20 p.m. after a 44-minute delay.