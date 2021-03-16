Severe weather possible as thunderstorms move through area Thursday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A few thunderstorms are expected to move into the area on Thursday with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The timing of the thunderstorm threat is what we are watching right now.

If storms come through early in the day, there is a lower threat for severe storms. But if storms arrive in the afternoon, there will be a greater risk for severe storms due to the warmer temperatures.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated large hail and a few short-lived tornadoes will be possible as well, especially along the I-85 corridor and southeast.

Localized flooding will be possible in the southwest mountains, locations under the strongest storms, and in low-lying and poor drainage areas.