Sex offender charged after child porn photos found at Spartanburg Co. home, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies say a registered sex offender has been arrested on numerous new charges related to child pornography.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting the York County Sheriff’s Office with serving an arrest warrant on December 4 at a home on Bridgecreek Drive in Greer for 35-year-old Robin Mackenzie Nelson who was wanted for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Deputies said Nelson refused to comply with commands from officers and was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

Investigators seized electronics and other storage devices from the home and found over 1,100 child pornography images on a single computer. Investigators are still analyzing the rest of the devices.

After finding those images, deputies charged Nelson with ten counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Nelson was also served with two warrants for violation of the sex offender registry.

Nelson previously bonded out of jail in Spartanburg County on the Resisting Arrest charge and also bonded out of jail in York County on their charge.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson was arrested again on the new charges shortly after 11:00am Wednesday and he remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson has been a registered sex offender since 2003 after a conviction in Greenville County.