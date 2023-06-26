Shannon Lavrin sworn in as new city manager for the City of Greenville, June 26, 2023 (From: City of Greenville)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville has named Shannon Lavrin as the city’s first female city manager.

City council voted Monday to appoint Lavrin to the position vacated by John McDonough’s resignation.

“We are proud to have a seamless transition in the City Manager position,” said Mayor Knox White. “Shannon Lavrin becomes the first urban planner to become city manager and the first woman named to the position permanently. With Shannon, the Council has a true partner in protecting neighborhoods and preserving our quality of life.”

Lavrin has spent the last three and a half years as assistant city manager. Prior to that, she served as development planner and assistant planning and development manager in Greenville.

“It’s been a long climb from the first rung of the ladder, but now, to achieve a professional goal in a city I love, is so deeply rewarding,” said Lavrin.

The city said Lavrin will begin as city manager immediately.

City council said they chose not to conduct a formal search for a new city manager and instead appoint Lavrin based on her experience, character, and strong reputation in the community.