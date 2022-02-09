Shaping the Future: City of Greenville rewrites development code, welcomes community feedback

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is in the middle of a population boom and leaders are trying to make sure the way the city grows is good for everyone.

City leaders are in the process of rewriting Greenville’s development code; regulations which could shape the city’s future.

“Greenville is growing. We hear it all the time, “oh can you stop people from moving here. Or Greenville is already to full or it’s growing too fast and we recognize Greenville is growing, but we also recognize, as beautiful as it is, people are going to keep moving here,” said Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications, City of Greenville. “And we can’t put gates or walls around the city, so what can we do to grow and grow wisely.”

“I think it’s exciting, but I do realize that it’s got to be controlled,” said Riley Owens, a resident

“I think the growth in Greenville is encouraging, it’s exciting. I do however feel that it should be controlled and managed well or we will not have the infrastructure to support the growth,” said resident Lynn Brown.

“I would advocate that there would be some sort of stipulation with the development of the apartment building in downtown that would equate to the same amount of apartments that would be able to house low-income tenants, rather than pushing them out of the city limits,” said Brown.

Brotherton said the current development code is about 15 years old, and out of date, especially with Greenville’s growth. She said temporary measures are in place to protect neighborhoods until the new code could be written.

“We took some temporary measures. Understanding that our current development code is about 15 years old and really out of date with Greenville’s growth and where we are right now, and so understanding that rewriting the code itself would be a 12 to 18 month process. We knew that we needed to take some interim steps. So, in the past year, we’ve adopted some text amendments that are just piecemeal if you will, to try to make sure that we had some things in place, to protect neighborhoods now until this new code could be re-written,” Brotherton said.

“Rules involving lighting, garbage pick up of commercial verses residential. How close you can build to certain things. Outdoor dining, what side it needs to go on. You know how tall a building can be, if there’s a neighborhood behind it. So, there were a bunch of these smaller text amendments that got pieced together within the last year, but again, they’re very temporary, with the idea that we needed to take a much bigger broader look at how do we plan for growth and make sure we’re not just, put a building there, put a building there,” Brotherton said.

“So, this development code is really the teeth if you will or the regulations behind how we want grow over the next 20 years,” Brotherton said. “And so at the beginning of last year, our city council adopted a 20-year plan, called GVL 2040. It’s a comprehensive plan, a real visionary document. These are the things we would love to do.”

“We want to prioritize affordable housing. We want better public transportation. We want better connectivity and mobility. We want to development in kind of pockets or nods, so there will be more open spaces in between. So, all these visions came out of the GVL 2040 Comprehensive Plan, but there’s no teeth in. It’s not a regulatory document, so what we’re doing now is what we call GVL 2040 in action, which is basically writing the code the zoning laws, the rules, the ordinances that put those things into practice, that kind of holds us accountable,” Brotherton said.

“It’s important that we remember that our city is named Greenville, and that we would have strict codes that would prevent developers to come in and clear cut properties. I feel like there should be taxed benefits for developers to come in and to reclaim empty big box stores in places in Greenville that can be repurposed rather than creating new concrete,” Brown said.

People are optimistic this new code will address gentrification, and affordable housing, but also bring new things.



“When you talk about retail, some of those areas didn’t have grocery stores. So, you’re going to have to do something about affordable grocery stores there in the neighborhoods, and all of that has to be looked at as one whole package,” Owens said.

The city said that will starts with the community’s input, which is why they’ve developed a survey, to learn what Greenville residents want.

“This just isn’t about economic development, it’s about Greenville’s growth, and how we want to build, and how we want neighborhoods to be preserved, and how houses can stay affordable, and how all those things work together,” Brotherton said.

“The formal adoption process will involve public hearings and official votes by the Planning Commission and the City Council in the fall of 2022 with final adoption expected by the end of 2022,” according to the city’s website.

The next meeting is set for March 9th, 5 p.m.

To see the city’s online survey, click here.