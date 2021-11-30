SHARE, Greenville Water join to help families with water and sewage bills

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources (SHARE) and Greenville water came together to help families with their water and sewage bills.

SHARE received a $2.6 million grant from COVID-19 Emergency to help residents with paying for water services in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee County.

Each household that qualities can have up to $3000 allocated to their water and sewage bills.

To quality you must not exceed over 150% of what the government dictates as the poverty level for each household and at least one member (child) of the house must be a US citizen.

To receive funding you must show your water bills, social security card for each member in the household and paystubs of the last 30 days of any individuals working in the household. If you are self employed, you will need to show a tax return.

You can apply by calling the Greenville office at (864) 269-0700.

Septic tanks and well water individuals are not eligible for this program.