GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of church members in Greenville County are joining together again this year to give out free clothing items ahead of the school year.

“Share with a Purpose,” also known as SWAP, is hosting a free event ahead of South Carolina’s tax-free weekend. Organizers said they hope it will allow families to put their money towards other back-to-school necessities.

Gently used shirts, pants, coats and shoes are a few of the items available this weekend at Renovation Church in Greenville.

“We gather clothes from local churches and then we just give them away for free,” said Rebekah Bishop, Share with a Purpose.

Bishop is the coordinator of SWAP, a group of people who have been giving back to the community for a decade.

“Actually it started with just my family doing this and it was a couple of tables set up in a church lobby and it was very small but really impactful. And it’s just grown from there,” said Bishop.

Each item available this weekend has been donated and will go back into the community free of cost for those in need. There’s no catch. Organizers said there are no requirements or a limit on the number of items you can take home.

“Everything is free. There’s no checking of credit. We don’t check your income status. Everything is free. It doesn’t matter what need you have,” said Bishop.

While many people came and went Friday to collect new items to wear, Greenville County resident Clint Mayer made of donation of his own and added to he growing piles.

“It’s just fulfilling to know that we are taking care of people,” said Mayer. “I wanted to be apart of it to better serve our community. So many people are homeless or lost their jobs and this is a great opportunity for us to get together as a church and actually take care of our fellow neighbors right around here and throughout Greenville.”

With one week to go until South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, organizers hope the event ill lessen the burden of families during back-to-school time.

“Tax-free weekend is coming up next weekend and so one of our big purposes of running this weekend is to give people the ability to get clothes for free so that they can use their tax free money on other things that they need so they don’t have to make a choice between can I afford to get clothes and books or now they don’t have to make that choice,” said Bishop.

Gently used clothing items, shoes and accessories will be available for pick up on Saturday from 9-4 p.m. Donations will be accepted until noon.

SWAP said they served over 200 families last year and hope to help more this year.