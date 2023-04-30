SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a prom after party after a shooting took place on Saturday night.

Deputies said that they responded to 106 South Blackstock Road in Spartanburg regarding a call about shots being fired.

According to deputies, a 15- year- old teen was struck and has non-life-threatening injuries at this time. Deputies said that a female was also grazed by gunfire.

Deputies also mentioned that the 15- year-old teen is not cooperating with the investigation during this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.