SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was assaulted during an arrest Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 9 in reference to a wanted person.

Once the deputy arrived in the parking lot, he was informed that Timothy Ahsad Dunn, 26, of Chesnee, was sitting in the back of a vehicle with his daughter.

While the deputy was waiting for a backup unit, Dunn got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, according to the police report.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and made contact with Dunn at the driver’s side of the vehicle.

As Dunn attempted to run, the deputy grabbed under both of Dun’s arms and around his chest to wait for another deputy to arrive, according to the police report. Dunn used the open space in the car to break away from the deputy.

The deputy regain hold of Dunn and took him to the ground.

While on the ground, Dunn attempted to grab and remove the deputy’s gun, the arrest warrant said. The deputy had to fight in order to maintain possession of his gun.

Once Dunn and the deputy were back on their feet, Dunn attempted to run away.

The deputy checked his gun and realized that Dunn had defeated one of the retention levels on his deputy holster by getting the hood down. The deputy re-secured the weapon in his holster.

While the deputy re-secured his holster, a family member grabbed Dunn until the deputy was able to get to him. The deputy told the lady to let go of Dunn because of his ability to hurt her.

As soon as she let go of Dunn, he moved around one of the vehicles. The deputy tased Dunn and took him into custody.

Dunn was charged with resisting arrest with assault and attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention on a $80,400 bond.