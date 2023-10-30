GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has determined a deputy-involved shooting that happened in September was justified.

7NEWS previously reported deputies with the sheriff’s office and officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to an incident on September 15 at Trophy Club, located at 450 Airport Road, around 12:39 a.m. after receiving a call from a security guard on the scene that a man was in the parking lot armed with multiple firearms and had fired shots.

According to the sheriff’s office, the security guard advised that the suspect had been pointing a gun a people.

When deputies arrived the suspect, 57-year-old Matthew Edward Healy, was sitting in the driver seat of a white pickup truck that he had previously broken into.

Deputies said Healy then pointed a gun at law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, it is unknown if Healy got a shot off.

A Greenville County deputy and a Greenville Police officer fired weapons in fear of their lives and other bystanders. The gunfire continued until there was no longer a threat.

Following the exchange of gunfire, law enforcement moved in, rendered aid and placed Healy under arrest.

Healy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries around 1:20 a.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is ruled as a homicide.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

Upon further investigation, officials located multiple firearms with Healy. The following firearms were seized by SLED as evidence:

Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 x 39

Springfield Hellcat 9 mm

FN 509 9mm

Glock 19 9mm

Glock 19X 9mm

In conclusion of the investigation, officials ruled the use of deadly force was justifiable, according to the GSCO policy.