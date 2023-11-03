MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County man has been charged for allegedly attempting to start a fire inside the Madison County Courthouse.

According to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Hardwood, on November 1, detectives were called to the Madison County Courthouse for a report of a fire.

Through an investigation detectives arrested Timothy Trent Kuhns, of Henderson County, on charges of felony burning of certain buildings and injury to personal property.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.