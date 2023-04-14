SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was arrested after 60 weapons and 548 grams of drugs were seized during an investigation Thursday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted two search warrants in the 100 block of Marion Street in Cowpens.

During the execution of the search warrants, Steven Craig Quinn, 41, and Rebecca Ann Quinn, 39, both of Cowpens, were found to be in possession of the following:

89 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of Marijuana

14 Oxycodone pills

22 firearms

2 stolen firearms

1 stolen enclosed trailer

1 stolen vehicle dolly

$16,923

At least two of the guns were reported stolen out of Virginia while the trailer had been stolen from Greenville County., according to the report.

Information was gathered during the search warrants that led deputies to discover a storage unit that was under the control of Steven Quinn.

Deputies executed a third search warrant at Converse Storage on East Main Street Extension where the following weapons were located:

38 firearms

2 sawed-off shotguns

2 firearms with obliterated serial numbers

Steven Quinn was charged with the following:

possession of a weapon by a violent felon – 3 counts

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 2nd

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a schedule i/ii

possession of a sawed off shotgun – 2 counts

possession of a stolen firearm- 2 counts

possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number – 2 counts

Rebecca Quinn was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd

possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Both appeared before a judge Friday afternoon where Steven Quinn was denied bond and Rebecca Quinn was given a $30,000 bond with home detention as a requirement.