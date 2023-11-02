OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a person of interest after a man drove through a gate and fence Thursday night at Oconee Nuclear Station.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:06 p.m. deputies were called to the nuclear station after a man reportedly drove a 2002 Toyota Camry through the exit side gate on the Highway 183 side of the station.

After hitting pop-up barricades, which were activated by security at the nuclear station, the man backed up and drove down a dirt road, where Duke Energy security reportedly tried to block the car in.

The driver allegedly attempted to drive into security officers before going through a fence and then drove out of the exit of the plant, nearly hitting a security truck with a guard in it as he did.

After getting back onto Highway 183, the sheriff’s office said the driver went into Pickens County and pulled onto a property on Jones Mill Road, where shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said the man fired shots before the property owner fired warning shots, causing the man to leave.

Investigators said no shots were fired by Duke Energy’s security officers.

Doyle Whisenhunt (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the man had driven up to the gate about an hour before and was turned away.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found Friday afternoon in the Six Mile area of Pickens County.

The sheriff’s office identified a person of interest in the case as 66-year-old Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt of Lockesburg, Arkansas.

Whisenhunt is wanted in Arkansas on drug and weapons charges.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, at this point in their investigation, there was no evidence that this was domestic terrorism.

Duke Energy released to us a statement saying in part “Oconee Nuclear Station is operating safely. Duke Energy has comprehensive security plans and a well-trained security workforce in place. Nuclear stations are protected 24 hours a day by armed, well-trained security officers.”

Anyone with information about this incident or who sees the car or driver is asked to call 911 immediately.