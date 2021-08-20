Sheriff’s office not releasing Southport Rd. shooting video at family’s request

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said video of a road rage shooting, which was later ruled self defense, will not be released at the request of the victim’s family.

We previously reported that the man who killed a driver on Southport Rd. in Spartanburg County on August 5 shot in self defense, according to an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

41-year-old Travis Antonio Draper was found dead inside his car from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said that Draper and another driver got into an argument at a red light which then escalated into road rage.

The sheriff said surveillance video showed Draper chasing the other man through the intersection of South Avenue, passing and striking another uninvolved vehicle.

Wright said Draper then pulled a gun and pointed it at the other man who then shot Draper.

The other driver then left the scene and went to work, the sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Wright, the community has been asking why video of the incident has not been released.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Travis Draper’s immediate family requested that the surveillance video not be released.

Draper’s family was allowed to view the video last Friday. Spartanburg County Council member Monier Abusaft also viewed the video.

“Like Sheriff Wright, he also wishes the other driver had remained at the scene and/or reported his involvement in the incident sooner,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Councilman Abusaft concurs with both this agency and the Solicitor’s Office that the other driver was justified in his actions of defending himself.”

“This agency’s thoughts and prayers remain with the Draper family and friends, and we feel duty bound to honor their request that the video not be released,” the statement continued.

The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Wright is also working with Representative Travis Moore to draft legislation which mandates that a citizen must report to law enforcement “in a reasonable amount of time if they are involved in a shooting incident. Failure to do so would invalidate any stand your ground defense.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the shooting remains active as they await the results of toxicology and ballistic testing.