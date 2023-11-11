BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public to identify a suspect in an armed robbery which occurred on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened at the Quality Plus Gas Station. Deputies are looking to identify a white man wearing a hoodie with the character Shrek on the front. The sheriff’s department said the man left the gas station in a silver or gray Volvo SUV.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information please contact Detective Luther with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4470.