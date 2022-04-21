OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will host two Pill Take Back Day events next week.

The sheriff’s office will be accepting old or no longer needed prescription medication, in pill or liquid form, plus over-the-counter medication and vitamins so those medications can be disposed of properly.

Here are the following dates and times:

Monday, April 25th, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Club House at Keowee Key

Saturday, April 30th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Law Enforcement Center, at at the Law Enforcement Center, at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla

Saturday, April 30th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Seneca, which is located behind the Emergency Room of Prisma Health – Oconee Memorial Hospital

The sheriff’s office said participants should bring medications in their marked prescription bottles.

If you can’t make these events, you can drop off your pills at the Drug Collection Units located at the Law Enforcement Center at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla and the Oconee County Pine Street complex at 415 S. Pine Street in Walhalla during normal business hours Monday-Friday.