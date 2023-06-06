GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has been called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to an apartment on Furman Hall Road shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night.

On scene deputies found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as we get more information.