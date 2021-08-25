Shooter will not be charged in July shooting at Spinx Station in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said Wednesday the man who shot and killed another man in the Spinx Station parking lot will not be charged.

We originally reported that David Nickoliyich Pugach, 26, was shot and died on July 9 after a verbal and physical altercation with a man on a moped, police said.

According to the police, the shooter fled the scene.

Officer said the shooter was located and based on the evidence, video, and witness statements will not be charged with the death of Pugach.