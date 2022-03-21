LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at the Nu Way Gas Station on 221 South in Waterloo around 6 p.m.

When deputies responded, they discovered that there was an altercation at the gas station between two people. The victim allegedly walked away and was then shot by the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Dextavious Laquez White, who’s wanted for attempted murder.

They believe he left on foot, walking down Riverfork Road following the shooting.

White is 5’8″, 140 pounds and has tattoos on both forearms.

If you see him, you’re asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately. Tips can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers (864-68-CRIME.)