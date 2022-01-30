Shooting in Asheville leaves 1 dead, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead.

According to the police department, at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 30, officers responded to Spruce Hill Lane for a report of gunshot wounds. While on scene, officers located Carle Lee Ellington Jr. and Staekwon Tyjai Taylor, who were both shot multiple times.

Both were transported to Mission Hospital, officers said. Ellington passed away and Taylor is in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but are asking for the public’s help. If anyone would like to share information can call 828-252-1110.