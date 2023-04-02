SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call was received around 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting near Lake Lennox Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest is detained and the incident does appear to be isolated, according to deputies.

This case is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.