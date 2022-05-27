GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot Thursday night at a hotel in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Days Inn by Wyndham on Roper Mountain Road around 10:33 p.m in reference to a woman saying she had been shot multiple times.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital according to deputies. Her condition is not known at this time.

Deputies said there is no current suspect but anyone with information is asked to call them at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.