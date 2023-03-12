PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, EMS received a call around 11 p.m. to Houston Drive regarding a shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no word on any suspects and the incident does appear to be isolated, according to deputies.

Investigators request that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.