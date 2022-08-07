GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said a suspect is in custody at this time and there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting at this time.