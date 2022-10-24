Editor’s Note: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has corrected the number of victims from three to two.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop-A-Minit gas station and convenience store (formerly Eddie’s Mini Mart) at 3300 Abbeville Highway in Anderson around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were shot in the parking lot, deputies said. All were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. 7NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.