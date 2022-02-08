Shooting investigation leads to arrest of Westminster man

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation into a shooting led to an arrest of a Westminister man.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 24-year-old Matthew Dillard Fowler on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on a temporary custody order until the arrest warrants were obtained.

OCSO said a deputy was dispatched Monday night around 9:14 p.m. to Longcreek Highway in reference to reports of a shooting. The victim was located on the side of Longcreek Highway with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The sheriff’s said the victim was treated on scene by EMS and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Based upon evidence deputies gathered during the investigation, deputies learned that an altercation occurred between Fowler and the victim, inside of a vehicle, which led to Fowler shooting the victim.

Deputies said while at the scene, dispatch received a disturbance call at an address on North Bibb Street in Westminster around 10:27 p.m. Deputies and officers from the Westminster Police Department responded to the scene and took Fowler into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the name of the victim will not be released.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.