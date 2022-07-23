GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are conducting a shooting investigation near a Greenville County apartment complex.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the outside of Boulder Creek Apartments, located on Furman Hall Road, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, deputies said. There is no suspect or motive behind the shooting at this time.