GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Gaffney Police Department responded to a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.

According to the police department, around 1:47 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Birnie Street in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers heard numerous shots being fired in the area of Wall Street. Officers responded on foot and encountered multiple suspects.

An officer exchanged gunfire with the suspects before they fled the scene on foot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by SLED.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.